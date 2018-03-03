7 people displaced after 2 building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 6:26 p.m. Saturday night the New Haven Fire Department responded to a two building fire that began at 112 Ellsworth Avenue.

According to New Haven Fire Chief John Alston the high speed winds were the cause for the fire spreading to the second building.

The Red Cross was on scene for the seven people who were displaced. One person was also injured from smoke inhalation.

The original report of the fire came from one of the occupants who ran to a nearby fire station and knocked on the door.

The fire is still under investigation and believed to be accidental.