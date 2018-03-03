7 people displaced after 2 building fire in New Haven

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 6:26 p.m. Saturday night the New Haven Fire Department responded to a two building fire that began at 112 Ellsworth Avenue.

According to New Haven Fire Chief John Alston the high speed winds were the cause for the fire spreading to the second building.

The Red Cross was on scene for the seven people who were displaced. One person was also injured from smoke inhalation.

The original report of the fire came from one of the occupants who ran to a nearby fire station and knocked on the door.

The fire is still under investigation and believed to be accidental.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s