Bradley International Airport advising passengers to check flight times

(WTNH)–Bradley International Airport is advising passengers to check with their airline to make sure flights are still scheduled to depart and arrive on time.

The airport is expecting some cancellations and delays in response to Friday’s nor’easter, as airlines continue to catch up with their schedules.

Bradley is reminding passengers to check the status of their flights, and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.