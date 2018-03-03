One person found dead near Guilford Yacht Club after missing boater reported

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A deceased 32-year-old man has been recovered by the Guilford Fire Department during a search for a missing person and possible drowning on Long Island Sound near the Guilford Yacht Club.
Coast Guard officials got a report of a missing boater around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Eight people were out on a boat, and only seven returned.
The Coast Guard, Guilford Fire Department, and other authorities were searching for the missing person.
A helicopter was out on scene near the Guilford Yacht Club.
No further information was made available.
