Crews from across U.S. working to get Connecticut’s power back

(WTNH)–Utility crews have been working hard since Friday, restoring power to thousands of people across Connecticut. Some people, though, are still in the dark.

Crews from Canada, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee all came in to help Connecticut power back up after the storm.

A crew from Mississippi was in Preston on Saturday, working 16 hours after a long 25-hour trip to get there.

Since the storm began, Eversource says power has been restored to more than 134,000 customers, thanks to a helping hand from out-of-state crews.

Eversource says there are still more than 30,000 customers without power right now. They expect to get power back to most of the state by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Out of state crews say they’ll be here as long as it takes.