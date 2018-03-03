Law enforcement: Man shot himself outside White House

(CNN)–A man shot himself in front of the White House on Saturday, a law enforcement source told CNN.

“Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse,” the Secret Service tweeted.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”

The Secret Service tweeted an update on the situation moments later: “No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.”

The agency added that pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the White House has been affected by the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.