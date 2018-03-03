Mass. men arrested after police find $50K worth of cocaine in car

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)–State police arrested two Massachusetts men after they said they found nearly four pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Tolland.

Troopers pulled over a car on Interstate-84 at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and upon suspicion that there may be drugs inside, asked to search the car. They found about 1,680 grams of cocaine inside.

Police said the cocaine seized is worth about $50,000.

The two men, from Lawrence, Mass., were each held on $500,000 bonds.

They were scheduled to appear in court in Rockville on March 2.