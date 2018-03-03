Mass. men arrested after police find $50K worth of cocaine in car

By Published:

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)–State police arrested two Massachusetts men after they said they found nearly four pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Tolland.

Troopers pulled over a car on Interstate-84 at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and upon suspicion that there may be drugs inside, asked to search the car. They found about 1,680 grams of cocaine inside.

Police said the cocaine seized is worth about $50,000.

The two men, from Lawrence, Mass., were each held on $500,000 bonds.

They were scheduled to appear in court in Rockville on March 2.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s