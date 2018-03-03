Middlesex Hospital reopens emergency department following crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Middlesex Hospital is reopening its emergency department on Saturday after a man drove through the doors and lit himself on fire.

News 8 got a look at the restored space. The main emergency department will be fully open, with the exception of the lobby. Hospital employees and contractors worked around the clock to get this back open.

“There was about 20 different contractors that were here in this restoration effort. We put forth about 4,000 man hours up to now. We still have more to go.”

The hospital plans to accept ambulances soon.

