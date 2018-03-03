Replacing a legend never easy, but Didi Gregorius has made it look that way

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yankees lineup is full of sluggers. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton will get all of the headlines, but shortstop Didi Gregorius has become one of the most valuable members of the team.

Replacing a legend is never easy, but Gregorious made it look that way when he took over last year for Derek Jeter. He had a career year in 2017, with his highest batting average, home run total and RBI total.

“You don’t replace a legend. A true legend will never be replaced,” Gregorious said. “He’s an icon in New York. I’m just a guy that came after him and played the game. He did what he did, and now it’s my time because now I have the opportunity to play short here.”

Related: Brett Gardner: Russell Wilson “fits right in” with Yankees

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s