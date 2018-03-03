Replacing a legend never easy, but Didi Gregorius has made it look that way

(WTNH)–The Yankees lineup is full of sluggers. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton will get all of the headlines, but shortstop Didi Gregorius has become one of the most valuable members of the team.

Replacing a legend is never easy, but Gregorious made it look that way when he took over last year for Derek Jeter. He had a career year in 2017, with his highest batting average, home run total and RBI total.

“You don’t replace a legend. A true legend will never be replaced,” Gregorious said. “He’s an icon in New York. I’m just a guy that came after him and played the game. He did what he did, and now it’s my time because now I have the opportunity to play short here.”

