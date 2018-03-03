State treasurer open to review of investments in gun makers

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Treasurer Denise Nappier says she is open to reviewing whether the state should keep investments it has in gun companies.

Nappier was asked last week by Democratic state Sen. Gayle Slossberg, of New Milford, to identify the state’s holdings in gun makers and the process to divest.

Slossberg says it’s surprising Connecticut still has such investments, considering the state has been a leader in gun safety legislation since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Nappier says Connecticut’s pension portfolio has about $16.5 million invested in gun makers through equities and fixed income. That represents about five-hundredths of 1 percent of the total portfolio.

She says she would consider divesting or not making further investments in gun companies “should the proliferation of gun violence persist.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s