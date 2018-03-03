Storm causes large tree to fall on bridal boutique

By Published:

(WTNH)–Friday’s storm took a toll on some local businesses, including in Clinton, where a tree fell on a bridal boutique.

Fortunately, the store was not open at the time the tree fell on Friday afternoon. The attic and roof were badly damaged.

“It was pretty traumatic,” said owner Beth Chapman. “That’s a big tree. Thats at least an 85-foot pine tree, and we’ve been talking about taking it down for years and so Mother Nature did it for us.”

The tree fell on the Bridesmaid Studio, which is separate from the boutique.

