The Old Saybrook 2018 Chili-Fest

(WTNH)- This Old Saybrook 2018 Chili-Fest is happening Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Chef Heather Tapper came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning to prepare her version of a beef and pork chili.

At the Chili-Fest there will be 22 chefs and about 3,000 attendees.

The event supports the Chamber scholarship program as well as three charities designated by the top three vote getters.

The top three winning chili’s will be honored with a donation to the charity of their choice. Proceeds benefit the C.W. Hunter Scholarship Fund.

