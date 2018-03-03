Top four mistakes people make trying to lose weight

By Published:

(WTNH)- Dieting and exercise may be a huge contributor to losing those few extra pounds but are you doing it correctly?

Lisa Lynn from Lynfit Nutrition came to Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday morning to discuss the top four mistakes people make while trying to lose weight.

She says discussed if the following statements were true or false:

You lose weight if you simply decrease your calories by eliminating carbs or eating smaller portions.

You have to increase calcium and iron intake when losing weight.

You gain weight after age 40.

You lose weight if you exercise intensely.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s