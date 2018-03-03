UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson player of year in American Conference for 2nd straight year

Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) drives to the hoop against South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Katie Lou Samuelson has been selected the American Athletic Conference player of the year for the second straight season.

The junior, who received the award Saturday in advance of the conference tournament, helped the Huskies (29-0, 16-0 American) to a fifth straight regular-season conference championship by averaging 18.3 points. She also leads the nation 3-point field goal percentage, making 49 percent of her shots from behind the arc.

South Florida’s Jose Fernandez was chosen the AAC’s coach of the year, leading his team to a 24-6 record, his ninth 20-win season at USF.

Cincinnati’s IImar’I Thomas, who averages better than 10 points and six rebounds, was picked freshman of the year.

