Warrant: Wife of slain doctor claimed self-defense

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A newly unsealed arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut scientist charged with killing her professor husband wrote in her journal that it was self-defense.

The Hartford Courant reports the warrant unsealed Friday in New Britain Superior Court says Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi wrote that Pierluigi Bigazzi came at her with a hammer during a fight over home repairs, and she wrestled it away from him and struck him with it several times.

Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murdering her 84-year-old husband, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators say his body might have been inside their Burlington house for eight months before it was discovered Feb. 5.

Patrick Tomasiewicz, a lawyer for Kosuda-Bigazzi, said Saturday that he did not want to argue the case in the media.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

