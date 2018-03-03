Yale building partially collapses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a partial building collapse at 36 Sachem Street early Saturday morning. The building is owned by Yale University but is vacant.

Building Officials have deemed it unsafe and have ordered it to be taken down.

The building is a 2 story structure that sustained damage during the high winds of the weekend Nor’Easter storm.

The area around the building is currently closed off.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.