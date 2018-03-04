30 occupants relocated after roof blows off Mystic hotel

Photo Courtesy: Town of Stonington Emergency Operations

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Many were left without a place to stay in Mystic over the weekend when a roof blew off a hotel.

Officials say that a small section of the hotel roof blew off onto the side of the building at Mystic River Inn located on Whitehall Avenue.

The incident happened on Friday night around 9:00 p.m. The damage was caused by the strong winds that evening.

Stonington Police Captain Todd Olsen stated that around 30 people were relocated to a nearby hotel owned by the same owner of Mystic River Inn.

Captain Olsen also said that most of the occupants were Eversource employees that were staying in the area to help during the weekend storm.

Mystic River Inn is currently closed. It is not yet known when it will reopen.

 

