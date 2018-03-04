99.1 PLR Connex Credit Union Shamrock & Roll 5K held Sunday

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first weekend in March, and what better way to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day ahead of time than with a run for a great cause?

The 99.1 PLR Connex Credit Union Shamrock & Roll 5K took place in New Haven on Sunday morning. The event expects to collect more than 30,000 diapers for The Diaper Bank.

Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna was out on the course talking to those who facilitated this great event.

Watch the video above to learn more!

