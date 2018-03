HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A rollover car crash Sunday night has left the section of State Street in Hamden between Park Street and Benton Street closed off.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole and crews are on scene making repairs and restoring power to neighboring homes.

There were also minor injuries reported to the driver.

There is no word yet on how long Hamden Police expect the road closure to last.

