Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

Law enforcement officers gather infront of the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(AP) — The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. The White House says Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Authorities are seeking to notify the man’s relatives and haven’t released his name.

Speaking for the Secret Service, Mason F. Brayman says the man approached the fence shortly before noon and fired several rounds from a handgun. Brayman says none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.

Secret Service officers set up a perimeter around the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, limiting access and rerouting tourists as they investigated.

