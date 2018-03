Related Coverage Doyle announces run for Connecticut Attorney General

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this edition of Capitol Report “After Hours,” News 8’s George Colli joins the panel to discuss Paul Doyle’s run for Attorney General.

The Democrat made the announcement in Wethersfield on Thursday that he was throwing his hat into the ring.

Related Content: Doyle announces run for Connecticut Attorney General

Doyle is looking to fill the soon-to-be open seat left by current Attorney General George Jepsen.

Watch the video above for more on this and on other topics.