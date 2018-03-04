Capitol Report: Creation of ‘Trick or Treat Day’ being considered

Related Coverage Halloween spending expected to reach $9.1B and other spooky numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For kids, October is all about costumes and candy.

However, it’s always a bummer when Halloween falls on a school night.

Right when you collect all of that loot, mom tells you it’s time for bed.

Well, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is looking into correcting that issue.

He has sent forth a petition that proposes the creation of “Trick or Treat Day.”

This day would fall on the last Saturday of October.

