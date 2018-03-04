Capitol Report: Democrats make news ahead of election season

(WTNH) — Democrats in Connecticut are making some headlines ahead of election season.

Phil Young picked up a huge win for Democrats.

The former Stratford Town Council member is now a state representative as grassroots activists and a strong social media campaign put him over the top.

Also, one of the biggest names in American politics is Kennedy, and State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. of Branford announced last week that he will not seek reelection at the end of his term.

Kennedy says he is going to devote his time to advocating for the disabled in his role as Chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

