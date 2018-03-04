Capitol Report: Sports betting in Connecticut a possibility

Related Coverage Connecticut lawmakers look into permitting sports gambling

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Supreme Court decision could open the door to legalized sports gambling nationwide.

In response to this, Connecticut’s Democratic lawmakers are pushing legislation to position the state so it can regulate and tax an already existing industry.

Last Wednesday, Democratic House leaders said that sports gambling in Connecticut could raise $40 million to $80 million a year for the state.

