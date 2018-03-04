Car crashes into pond in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A car into a pond created a frightening scene on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the incident near Machimoodus State Park on Leesville Road in East Haddam.

Officials from DEEP, Connecticut State Police and the local fire department were called to assist.

According to DEEP, the driver was located at his home a short time after the incident was reported.

There have been no injuries or missing persons.

It is not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

