Thousands in CT still without power after nor’easter

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Sunday night, thousands in Connecticut were still without electricity after a powerful nor’ester slammed the region Friday.

Walter Lippman said live wires were dangling near his Madison home for three days. He said the town’s fire marshal came out and put yellow tape up while an Eversource crew guarded the area 24-hours a day.

“My problem is the lack of response from Eversource,” Lippman told New 8. “We pay their bills, we pay their salaries, we pay their pensions and it’s unconscionable in this day in age to have live wires down for three days.”

Eversource had a crew out to Lippman’s home late Sunday to secure the wires. A spokesperson for the company said crews have been battling downed wires, uprooted trees, debris-covered roadways and live wires. They say their maintenance is paying off.

“Some of those large trees were actually supported by the lines we replaced or the beefier poles we installed to handle that sort of weight,” Frank Poirot said.

Eversource said they have restored power to 174,000 people in New England and about 55,000 in Connecticut. For those who will not have power restored until Monday or later, they’re asking for patience.

“We’re working through this as safely and as quickly as possible,” Poirot said. “We’re not going to stop until we get everyone restored – it’s that simple.”

Jeffrey Marschat with MJ Electric says these past few days have been physically demanding.

“These have been 16 hour days, they’re long, but it’s what we signed up for,” Marschat said. “We are here for the customer.”

The worst hit areas according to Eversource were Stamford and Greenwich where the highest winds were clocked.