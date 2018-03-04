Thousands in CT still without power after nor’easter

By Published: Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Sunday night, thousands in Connecticut were still without electricity after a powerful nor’ester slammed the region Friday.  

Walter Lippman said live wires were dangling near his Madison home for three days.  He said the town’s fire marshal came out and put yellow tape up while an Eversource crew guarded the area 24-hours a day.

“My problem is the lack of response from Eversource,” Lippman told New 8.  “We pay their bills, we pay their salaries, we pay their pensions and it’s unconscionable in this day in age to have live wires down for three days.”

Related Content: Eversource aims to restore Connecticut power by Monday

Eversource had a crew out to Lippman’s home late Sunday to secure the wires.  A spokesperson for the company said crews have been battling downed wires, uprooted trees, debris-covered roadways and live wires.  They say their maintenance is paying off.

“Some of those large trees were actually supported by the lines we replaced or the beefier poles we installed to handle that sort of weight,” Frank Poirot said.

Eversource said they have restored power to 174,000 people in New England and about 55,000 in Connecticut. For those who will not have power restored until Monday or later, they’re asking for patience.

“We’re working through this as safely and as quickly as possible,” Poirot said.  “We’re not going to stop until we get everyone restored – it’s that simple.”

Jeffrey Marschat with MJ Electric says these past few days have been physically demanding.

“These have been 16 hour days, they’re long, but it’s what we signed up for,” Marschat said.  “We are here for the customer.”

Related Content: 30 occupants relocated after roof blows off Mystic hotel

The worst hit areas according to Eversource were Stamford and Greenwich where the highest winds were clocked.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s