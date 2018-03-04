Eversource aims to restore Connecticut power by Monday

Check out the sparks coming from the exposed power lines on Goose Lane in Guilford (WTNH / Report-It)

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Several thousand people remain without power in Connecticut as crews work to clean up trees and utility lines felled by a powerful nor’easter.

Eversource says it hopes to restore all of its customers by the end of the day on Sunday.

Eversource stated as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 8,000 residents were still without power.

Authorities said a number of roads in the state remain closed because of debris from the storm.

WTNH-TV reports that a hotel in Mystic remains closed after a section of the building’s roof blew off Friday night during the storm. No one was injured and about 30 guests from the Mystic River Inn were relocated to a nearby hotel.

Many of the guests were Eversource employees who had been deployed to the area to help with power restoration.

