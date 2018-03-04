Eversource aims to restore Connecticut power by Monday

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Several thousand people remain without power in Connecticut as crews work to clean up trees and utility lines felled by a powerful nor’easter.

Eversource says it hopes to restore all of its customers by the end of the day on Sunday.

Even with 500 utility poles broken, 87 miles of electric lines down and nearly 400 blocked roads that had to be addressed, we’re on track to having the majority of customers restored by 9 p.m. We are committed to working nonstop until every customer is back on. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 4, 2018

Eversource stated as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 8,000 residents were still without power.

Authorities said a number of roads in the state remain closed because of debris from the storm.

WTNH-TV reports that a hotel in Mystic remains closed after a section of the building’s roof blew off Friday night during the storm. No one was injured and about 30 guests from the Mystic River Inn were relocated to a nearby hotel.

Many of the guests were Eversource employees who had been deployed to the area to help with power restoration.