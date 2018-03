STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Flooding due to the weekend storm is causing traffic issues for drivers in Stratford.

Officials say as of 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the exit 30 off-ramp for Interstate 95 Southbound is closed.

It is not yet known when the exit will reopen for drivers.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.