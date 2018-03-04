Getting ready for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the largest single spectator event in the entire state of Connecticut.

“It’s amazing, you know. Community coming together just to remember where we came from, to enjoy each other’s company and to celebrate everything Irish, it’s phenomenal,” stated Damian Cashman.

Unfortunately, sometimes, Mother Nature can get in the way of the perfect day.

“I have marched every year for 25 years in the snow, in the rain, in beautiful, balmy weather, and the freezing cold,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Some years turn out like last year with lots of cold, while others are warm enough to wear shorts. But rain, snow or shine, the big show is a go for March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

“Unless the state is shut down, we go on,” explained Chairperson of the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Courtney Connors. “Whether it’s raining or snowing or a little cold like it was last year, we go on. As a parade, we want to put it on for everybody who is out there waiting for us.”

So, what does the weather look like for the parade? As of Sunday, it should cooperate with temperatures warming from the 30’s into the 40’s in the afternoon with a slight breeze. Regardless, it’s smart to plan for the worst.

Just dress warm, wear layers, wear a hat and bring gloves. Cover up your extremities and you’ll be comfortable while having tons of fun!

Our last bit of advice? Make sure you get your spot nice and early!

The parade kicks off on Sunday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. right in downtown New Haven. See you there!