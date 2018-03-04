Harp plans tax increase for New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those living in New Haven will want to listen up.

According to the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2FQO4v2), Mayor Toni Harp plans to raise taxes for the first time since 2014.

In a press conference on Friday, Harp recommended an 11 percent jump in the mill rate.

She’s blaming state cuts while also questioning why other cities were getting much more financial help.

Harp said even with the proposed tax increase, the tax rate is less than the current rate for Waterbury, Bridgeport, New Britain and New London.

The first public budget hearing is slated for March 12.

