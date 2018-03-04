How Hollywood prepares for the Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC News) — Before Hollywood’s elite even enter the Dolby Theater, they’ll walk the red carpet.

Underneath the plastic is 900 feet of red carpet, 33 feet wide and costing more than $24,000.

After the big show, it’s on to the Governor’s Ball for a famous feast by Wolfgang Puck!

This year, the all-star chef shipped in 300 pounds of Miyazaki wagyu beef, considered the best in the world, along with 1,000 pounds of chicken, a fan-favorite.

Coppola Wines plans on pouring 2,400 bottles. And don’t forget the champagne! 700 Magnum bottles designed with the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood!

“…We’ll be pouring around 12,000 flutes for guests,” explained Benoit Collard. “I know it can sound a lot, but actually, it’s a lot of guests.”

For dessert, 30 pounds of 24-karat gold dust will partially cover those famous chocolate Oscars.

And, for the first time ever in the U.S. 150 pounds worth of a new way for winners to enjoy Hollywood’s sweetest night.

