Humanitarians honored at American Red Cross Heroes Ball

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an important night in Hartford on Saturday as humanitarians were honored at the American Red Cross Heroes Ball.

The event took place at the Connecticut Convention Center and Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey was the emcee.

The Heroes Ball honored outstanding humanitarians from the 2017 hurricanes.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta was also there.

Thank you to all of those who went above and beyond last year to help those most in need.

