Immigrant youth to gather Monday, ask for equal access to higher education for undocumented students

(WTNH) — Immigrant youth will be gathering with Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday.

March 5 marks President Donald Trump’s deadline for DACA protections to expire.

Related Content: Bill aimed at providing legal representation for child immigrants in court to be introduced

Those young people will be calling on legislators from Connecticut to equalize access to higher education for undocumented students.

All of this is set to take place on Monday.

Related Content: Supreme Court declines Trump administration’s request to hear DACA case