Judge mulling probation program for star field hockey player

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A star player on the national champion University of Connecticut field hockey team charged with stealing $34 in makeup is waiting to hear whether she will be allowed into a probation program that could clear her record.

Charlotte Veitner is set to return to Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday to see if a judge approves her application for accelerated rehabilitation. The program for first-time, nonviolent offenders results in charges being erased after a successful probation period.

Police say the 22-year-old from Dusseldorf, Germany, tried to conceal makeup in a bag at the campus bookstore Feb. 4. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Her lawyer and UConn officials have declined to comment on the allegations.

Veitner led the country with 34 goals during UConn’s run to the NCAA title last year.