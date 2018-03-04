New Connecticut House Democrat to be sworn into office

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The slim Democratic majority in the Connecticut House of Representatives is growing.

Phil Young will be sworn in Monday as the first Democrat in 44 years to represent the 120th Assembly District, which includes most of Stratford.

He will fill the seat left vacant by Republican Laura Hoydick, who became Stratford’s mayor in January.

Connecticut Democrats are calling Young’s win historic and a rejection of Republican President Donald Trump and state Republicans. The state GOP chairman has said the race was more about low turnout for a special election.

Democrats will now control the House by an 80-71 margin. There are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in the 18-18 Senate.

Young is a professional chef and served on the Stratford Town Council.

