15 people displaced after 3-story fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Meriden are on the scene of a three-story fire on Sunday evening.

According to the Meriden Fire Department, the fire broke out a building at 57 Wilcox Avenue.

The Red Cross is assisting with the fifteen people have been displaced according to local authorities.

Mutual aid was requested from Berlin in Wallingford.

Crews say flames were through the roof of the building when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

