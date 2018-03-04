PD: Stratford man arrested for burglarizing Milford home

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man is facing charges after police say he burglarized a residence in Milford.

According to police, on Feb. 27, units were notified of a burglary that took place in the town.

Officers say an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Michael Meade Jr. was granted following an investigation.

On March 3, Meade Jr. was arrested and charged for the alleged burglary.

He is facing charges of Burglary in the Third Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

Meade Jr. was held on a $50,000 bond and may face additional charges.