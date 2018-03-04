Red carpet party held in Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dolby Theater may be thousands of miles away, but we have our own red carpet here in Connecticut on Sunday night at the Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook.

The Kate is getting ready for its annual Oscar party.

Related Content: Oscars to bring an unpredictable awards season to a close

Guests will come in all dressed up and there’s a red carpet where you can have your picture taken.

Upstairs, there’s food and drinks as well as a massive screen where everyone will watch the Academy Awards.

Related Content: How Hollywood prepares for the Oscars

The venue is named after actress Katherine Hepburn. She was from Connecticut and was nominated 12 times for an Oscar, winning four of them.

Watch the video above to learn more.