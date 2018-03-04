The Police Pipes and Drums of Waterbury

(WTNH)- ST. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and we will have full coverage of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11th right here on News 8.

The Police Pipes an Drums of Waterbury came to Good Morning Connecticut on Sunday morning and they are one of the groups participating in the parade.

This year is their 25th anniversary and they will be holding their annual fundraiser on April 7. The fundraiser will help fund their trip to Washington, DC in May for National Police week. The band will be performing there along with thousands of officers from around the world. The fundraiser also helps to offset their operating expenses throughout the year.