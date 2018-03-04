Tolland crews respond to second alarm fire

Photo Courtesy: Tolland Alert

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a second alarm fire at Crestwood Road early Sunday morning in Tolland.

When the first units arrived at the scene, they reported seeing a heavy fire that had fully engulfed the house.

Mutual aid was called in from the Vernon, Crystal Lake, and Ellington Fire Department’s.

Tolland Alert states that a mutual aid ambulance from Vernon was needed for patients with smoke inhalation injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.

