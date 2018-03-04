Weekend storm prompts road closures in Westport

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — After Connecticut was rocked by a strong storm over the weekend, road closures in Westport are expected to last into the week.

Officials say the intersection of Greens Farms Road/Bridge Street at Compo Road South may remain closed through Monday morning.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

Road closures will also be in place at the following locations: Bridge Street at Imperial Avenue, Compo Road South at Keyser Road, Greens Farms Road at Hillspoint Road and
Compo Road South at Elaine Road. It is not yet known when these roads will fully reopen.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s