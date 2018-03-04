Weekend storm prompts road closures in Westport

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — After Connecticut was rocked by a strong storm over the weekend, road closures in Westport are expected to last into the week.

Officials say the intersection of Greens Farms Road/Bridge Street at Compo Road South may remain closed through Monday morning.

Road closures will also be in place at the following locations: Bridge Street at Imperial Avenue, Compo Road South at Keyser Road, Greens Farms Road at Hillspoint Road and

Compo Road South at Elaine Road. It is not yet known when these roads will fully reopen.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.