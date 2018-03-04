What to expect at the Oscars

(WTNH)- The Oscars will start tonight on News 8 at six p.m. and this morning we talked about what to expect.

Stylist, Author and Owner of the White Dress by the shore Beth Chapman came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday morning to talk about the trends we will see on the red carpet.

The current trends from Fall 2018 that we will see are sleeves, pants, feathers, feather detail and sequins.

Chapman said one’s to watch for are Margot Robbie, in “I, Tonya” and nominated for best actress like to be fashion forward and take risks.

Octavia Spencer in “The Shape Of Water,” always sets trends for fuller figured women.

Mary J. Blige nominated for best supporting actress always takes risks and a more is more approach.

Saoirse Ronan from “Lady Bird,” is also fashion forward and loves to take risks on the red carpet and Emma Stone from “La La Land” is becoming Hollywood royalty and always dresses to perfection.

