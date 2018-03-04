WTO concerned about US steel, aluminum tariffs

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization says his agency is “clearly concerned” about President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and is warning of the potential for escalation.

Roberto Azevedo says a “trade war is in no one’s interests.”

Related Content: Trump: “Trade wars are good, and easy to win”

A WTO spokesman relayed Azevedo comments to The Associated Press in an email just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted: “When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win.”

Azevedo warned: “The potential for escalation is real, as we have seen from the initial responses of others.”

Related Content: Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

He said the WTO “will be watching the situation very closely.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s