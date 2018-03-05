2 sentenced for illegal possession of child pornography

Related Coverage More arrests in Killingly child neglect case

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men will spend time in prison for possession of child pornography.

Officials said on Monday that Jason Emory and James Emory were found guilty of illegal possession of child pornography in the first degree.

Each were sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of special parole.

The two were previously arrested for their alleged connection to a child neglect case in Killingly. On Monday, they were both found not guilty of charges relating to this incident.

25-year-old Nicolas Emory was also in court facing related charges. His cases have been continued to May 18.