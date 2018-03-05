36,000 highchairs sold at Walmart recalled after five kids hurt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — Graco is recalling about 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after five children were injured while sitting in them.

The rear legs on the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchairs can pivot out of position. This makes the the chair unstable and poses a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.

Graco issued the recall after receiving 38 reports of the problem. Five of those incidents involved injuries to a child who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over with them inside.

The chairs were sold only at Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017. They cost about $100 and have the model number 1969721.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs. You can contact Graco for a free repair kit by calling 800-345-4109 from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gracobaby.com.