4th GOP Gubernatorial Debate to be held Wednesday

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a lot of attention this fall on the hotly-contested race for Governor.

Some of the Republicans hoping to emerge from a crowded field of contenders will square off in a debate on Wednesday.

The fourth GOP Gubernatorial Debate is set to take place in New Canaan at the Saxe Middle School.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

