4th GOP Gubernatorial Debate to be held Wednesday

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
Connecticut Republicans debate in the first Gubernatorial Debate of the 2018 election season, December 6, 2017 (WTNH)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a lot of attention this fall on the hotly-contested race for Governor.

Some of the Republicans hoping to emerge from a crowded field of contenders will square off in a debate on Wednesday.

Related Content: Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Hartford Courant Political Reporter Neil Vigdor talks Republican Gubernatorial Debate

The fourth GOP Gubernatorial Debate is set to take place in New Canaan at the Saxe Middle School.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Republicans running for Governor take part in third debate

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s