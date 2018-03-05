Amazon makes big donation to Windsor schools

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Amazon is making strides to help out some Connecticut students with their education.

The company surprised students in Windsor with a $15,000 delivery.

Amazon brought items to help with STEM programming and new books for every classroom at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary and Poquonock Elementary.

Both schools are located just minutes away from Amazon’s Windsor fulfillment center.