Applications open for CT State Police summer youth program

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Legion Department of Connecticut and the Connecticut State Police are now accepting applications for the 17th Annual State Police Youth Week.

State Police Youth Week (SPYW) is a law enforcement practicum for students completing their junior year of high school in 2018 at an accredited Connecticut school. The program, which runs from July 8 to July 14, will be held at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden. During SPYW, students considering a law enforcement career will have the opportunity to learn about the training, duties and responsibilities of law enforcement officers.

The 24 cadets who are selected to enter the program will have an early reveille wake up call at 5:15 a.m., and will go through a variety of mentally and physically demanding training sessions. Those sessions include investigation techniques, firearms safety and training, water safety training, and team-building exercises. Students will also go through physical conditioning and inspection of quarters.

Applications are due by Monday, April 23 along with personal statements, recommendations and a $125 fee.

Visit http://www.ctlegion.org for more information and to access the application, or contact the American Legion Department Treasurer at 860-296-0719.

