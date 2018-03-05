Best Actress nominees share moment after McDomand’s powerful speech

By Published: Updated:
Best Actress nominees Saorise Ronan, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, and Sally Hawkins share a hug after Best Actress winner Frances McDormand's powerful speech about equality in Hollywood. (Photo: ABC)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTNH) — There were many powerful messages delivered at the 90th annual Academy Awards, including support for Time’s Up, AIDS research, and gun control, but one unplanned moment from Sunday’s ceremony has become one of the most talked about and shared moments on social media.

Related Content: ‘Shape of Water’ triumphs at an Oscars awash in change

After actress Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”, McDormand delivered a galvanizing speech about women’s equality, particularly in the entertainment business.

Following her speech, the other nominees for Best Actress, Saorise Ronan, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, and Sally Hawkins, all gathered in the audience and shared a hug.

Related Content: Kimmel launches Oscars as ‘a night of positivity’

It was a truly spontaneous moment of solidarity and support, and it was one of several major moments that made this year’s Academy Awards special.

Get more Oscars coverage here

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s