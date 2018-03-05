Best Actress nominees share moment after McDomand’s powerful speech

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTNH) — There were many powerful messages delivered at the 90th annual Academy Awards, including support for Time’s Up, AIDS research, and gun control, but one unplanned moment from Sunday’s ceremony has become one of the most talked about and shared moments on social media.

After actress Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”, McDormand delivered a galvanizing speech about women’s equality, particularly in the entertainment business.

Following her speech, the other nominees for Best Actress, Saorise Ronan, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, and Sally Hawkins, all gathered in the audience and shared a hug.

the best actress losers embracing is the energy I’m taking away from tonight pic.twitter.com/r5oLqn6IGU — hattie (@hattiesoykan) March 5, 2018

Goodnight to #Oscars Best Actress nominees Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins pic.twitter.com/IIDJUgm7NF — Kevin Schwaller (@kevschwa) March 5, 2018

It was a truly spontaneous moment of solidarity and support, and it was one of several major moments that made this year’s Academy Awards special.

Timothée Chalamet instagramming all the Best Actress nominees having a group hug is the Oscars #content we need and deserve pic.twitter.com/MBwC3WJDuL — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) March 5, 2018