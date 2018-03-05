Committee to debate “Trick or Treat Day”

(WTNH) — A big debate is happening Monday on whether or not to move trick-or-treating to a Saturday.

The debate was developed on the Star 99.9 morning show with Anna and Raven as a way to help teachers and parents who are tired of having Halloween festivities during the week.

The pair wants to make trick-or-treating uniform across the state.

“Last Saturday of the month you get the kids in and out early and by the time it’s time for adults to go out at night they are already off the streets,” said Jay Raven, Star 99.9 morning personality.

If “Trick or Treat Day” would happen it would be the last Saturday of October and designated as the day to collect and give out candy.

Now, the day wouldn’t be a replacement for Halloween it will just move the trick-or-treating to Saturday. Some lawmakers and parents say it would make it a bit easier for kids.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee will debate this proposal on Monday morning in Hartford.