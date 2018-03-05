Committee to debate “Trick or Treat Day”

By Published: Updated:
Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background.

(WTNH) — A big debate is happening Monday on whether or not to move trick-or-treating to a Saturday.

The debate was developed on the Star 99.9 morning show with Anna and Raven as a way to help teachers and parents who are tired of having Halloween festivities during the week.

The pair wants to make trick-or-treating uniform across the state.

“Last Saturday of the month you get the kids in and out early and by the time it’s time for adults to go out at night they are already off the streets,” said Jay Raven, Star 99.9 morning personality.

Related content: Capitol Report: Creation of ‘Trick or Treat Day’ being considered

If “Trick or Treat Day” would happen it would be the last Saturday of October and designated as the day to collect and give out candy.

Now, the day wouldn’t be a replacement for Halloween it will just move the trick-or-treating to Saturday. Some lawmakers and parents say it would make it a bit easier for kids.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee will debate this proposal on Monday morning in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s