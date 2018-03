(WTNH) — On Sunday it was a chilly day and some folks braved the cold for a good cause in West Haven.

Participants of The Connecticut Brain Freeze ran right into the chilly Long Island Sound to raise awareness about brain tumors.

Survivors, their families and friends came out to support the cause.

The event took place at the Savin Rock Conference Center in West Haven.

It was hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society and it is estimated that the event raised more than $23,000.